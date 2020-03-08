|
Margie Ann Erardi May 14, 1941 - Feb. 25, 2020 Margie Ann Erardi, 78 of Stockton, CA passed away on Feb. 25, 2020. Margie was born on May 14, 1941 in the small town of Aberdeen, South Dakota. She is survived by her beloved son David and two brothers Dewane and Dean, 2 nephews and 2 nieces. Margie worked as a bank teller at Union Safe Deposit Bank and then at a law firm before becoming a full-time homemaker. Margie was active in the Stockton Bridge Club and attained her goal of Life Master in March 2017 with her boyfriend, Richard. Margie taught her son to have faith and to honor and respect God's humanity through unconditional love. She was a caring and gentle mother who encouraged him to pursue his passions and dreams and basically "follow your heart." Margie was accomplished at being a fashionista and always dressed to the nines. She loved to cook and prepared gourmet meals from scratch. She was also active in the community through PTA and Planned Parenthood. Memorial services will be conducted on March 12, 2020. Viewing will be from 9-11am and service will be at 11am with graveside service immediately following at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery in Stockton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mary's Dining Room & .
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2020