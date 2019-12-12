Home

Margie Dolores Henderson

Margie Dolores Henderson Obituary
Margie Dolores Henderson April 11, 1941 - Nov. 27, 2019 Margie Dolores Henderson passed away on November 27, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born in Shanghai, China on April 11, 1941. Margie spent most of her life working as an Elementary School Secretary in the Stockton Unified School District. Given her social nature, she loved interacting with the staff and students. She retired at the age of 68. Margie is survived by her daughter, Cindy Doyle; granddaughter, Paige Hifner; brother, Miguel Foegal; and many nephews and nieces. Margie will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind nature, and friendly personality. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Margie enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with her daughter, granddaughter and dear friend, Bob, playing dominoes with her friends and trying her luck on the slot machines at nearby casinos. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. If you would like to attend the service, please RSVP to (916) 690-3331.
Published in The Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
