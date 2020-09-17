Maria Antonia Vasquez Oct. 15, 1935 -Sept. 4, 2020 Born in Guanajuato Mexico to Maximina & Elliodoro Chavez. A single Mother who worked tirelessly as a farm laborer to support her sons. Her spare time was spent cooking the most delicious meals, tending to her beautiful flowers, or loving and caring for her many Grandkids. Preceded into death by her son Alfredo Chavez & grandson Oscar Chavez. Survived by sons Arturo, David & Richard Vasquez ,10 grandkids, 22 great grandkids & 5 great-great grandkids. Rosary will be held Sept. 17, 2020 at Chapel of the Palms, 6PM. Mass will be Sept. 18, 2020 at St. Linus Church, 10AM with burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store