Maria Antonia Vasquez Oct. 15, 1935 -Sept. 4, 2020 Born in Guanajuato Mexico to Maximina & Elliodoro Chavez. A single Mother who worked tirelessly as a farm laborer to support her sons. Her spare time was spent cooking the most delicious meals, tending to her beautiful flowers, or loving and caring for her many Grandkids. Preceded into death by her son Alfredo Chavez & grandson Oscar Chavez. Survived by sons Arturo, David & Richard Vasquez ,10 grandkids, 22 great grandkids & 5 great-great grandkids. Rosary will be held Sept. 17, 2020 at Chapel of the Palms, 6PM. Mass will be Sept. 18, 2020 at St. Linus Church, 10AM with burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.

Published in The Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Chapel of the Palms
