DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George's Catholic Church
Stockton, CA
Maria B. Castanuela


1931 - 2019
Maria B. Castanuela Dec. 25, 1931 - June 25, 2019 Maria B. Castanuela died peacefully in Ripon, Ca. on June 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Maria is survived by her children, Rosie Pierce of San Tan Valley, AZ., Gracie Castanuela of Stockton, Beatrice Leslie and husband Richard Leslie of Ripon. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Maria was born on December 25, 1931 in Texas to the late Petra and Luis Sandoval. She will be forever missed. DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Castanuela family. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 11-3pm followed by a Rosary at 3pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St. Stockton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10am at St. George's Catholic Church, Stockton followed by a committal at Stockton Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Record on July 4, 2019
