Maria Bertocchini January 9, 1930 - June 21, 2020 Maria Bertocchini of Stockton, age 90, passed away on June 21, 2020 due to complications surrounding pneumonia. She was born on January 9, 1930, in Lucca, Italy to her parents, Vittorio and Ada Lazzarini. She had two brothers and two sisters all of whom are deceased. As a teen she met the love of her life, Alex (Nino) Bertocchini, and when she was 15, he moved away to America with his family. Six years later, he returned and they married in 1953. Following their marriage, they moved to America. In 1955 she had a son Victor and in 1956, a daughter Sandra. Maria was able to stay at home as a homemaker to raise her children and also provide care to her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling for Bocce Tournaments as a member of the Waterloo Gun and Bocce Club and she also enjoyed bowling on a League. Maria was a member of the Italian Athletic Club where she met many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Bertocchini, on February 8, 2000. She's survived by two her children, Victor Bertocchini, Sandra Leingang, son-in-law, Louie Ainslie, and her sister-in-law, Irene Bertocchini. She's also survived by her four grandchildren Janelle Quin, Daniel Bertocchini, Matthew Bertocchini, and Sean Leingang (Shannon) as well as her three great grandchildren Piper, Clover and Griffin Quin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews both in California and Italy. Visitation Services will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, located at 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204, on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 pm. Due to COVID-19, the burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Maria's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Casa Bonita Funeral Home


Published in The Record on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
