|
|
Maria Bossana-Garvey-Anderson
Nov. 8, 1923 - May 26, 2019
Maria is survived by her four children, Julio Bossana of Lodi, Edgar Bossana of Stockton,
David Bossana of Stockton and Ana Evans of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Maria was born in Tancacha,
Argentina and immigrated to Stockton in 1957 with her
husband Jose Bossana and
2 young children.
Her love of sewing and baking led her to start her own
business. She was known around Stockton for her custom wedding gowns and her
delicious Italian Rum cakes.
Published in The Record on June 7, 2019