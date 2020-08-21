Maria Mu¤oz Manjarrez Oct. 30, 1939 -July 30, 2020 Maria Mu¤oz Manjarrez, "Grandma" or "Mama Maria" as she was known, passed away July 30, 2020. She was born October 30, 1939 in Mexico City, Mexico. She worked many years as a waitress at Azteca Cafe before opening her own restaurant, Maria's Cafe, along with her husband Nolberto. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Erica Marie Carter. She leaves behind her husband, Nolberto (Beto); sons Alexander (Angie) and Ernesto; daughters Tina (Quincy) and Yamina; grandchildren, Joshua, Marcella, Monica, Ernesto Jr, Christopher, Daniela, Braulio, Steven, Marko, Jared, Tai, and Johnathan; great-granddaughters, Emily and Jalayah; her brothers & sisters; many nieces & nephews, and all her "babies". A Private Service will be held at Cano Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Maria's Cafe after 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society
in her honor/memory.