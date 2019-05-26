Home

Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265

Maria Navarro Baguio

Maria Navarro Baguio Obituary
Maria Navarro Baguio

Mar. 19, 1917 - May 20, 2019

Maria passed away with her

relatives by her bedside on May 20, 2019. Maria re-immigrated into the U.S. in 1975 as a

homemaker, until her passing.

Preceded in death by her

husband Alfredo Baguio, sons Monico and Virgilio Baguio and daughter Victoria Baguio.

Survived by daughter Virginia Ponce, and son Reymundo Baguio both of Stockton, CA. Loving grandmother to Fam Baguio-LaBouff of Philadelphia, PA, Ray Baguio and Billy Gadier both of Stockton, CA.

Visitation on May 27, 2019 from 1-6pm, and Rosary May 27, 2019, 6pm at Chapel of the Palms; 303 S. California St. Stockton, CA 95203. Funeral Service will be held on May 28, 2019, 10am at St. George's Church, 20 W. 5th St, Stockton, CA 95206. Commital to

immediately follow, 11am at San Joaquin Cemetery, Lunch in honor of Maria to follow, 12pm at Grand Buffet, 4704 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95207.
Published in The Record from May 26 to May 27, 2019
