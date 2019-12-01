|
Maria R. Tate Feb. 9, 1927 - Oct. 18, 2019 Maria R. Tate was born in Boligee, Alabama on Feb. 9, 1927, and passed away on Oct. 18, 2019. She taught for Stockton Unified School District over 31 years. She was a member of Quail Lakes Baptist Church in Stockton. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Stockton Alumnae Chapter, where she served as the Chaplain for several terms. She enjoyed cooking, writing, reading and gardening. She is survived by daughter, Sonjilyn Carlson; 4 grandchildren, Tamiko (Eric) Pruett, Melvin Guyton, Meliko West, Simika Jones, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild. Maria's Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Dec. 7th at Quail Lakes Baptist Church, 1409 Quail Lakes Dr. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Stockton Alumnae Chapter will honor her with the Omega Omega Service beginning at 10AM.
Published in The Record on Dec. 1, 2019