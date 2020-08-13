Maria Socorro Dominguez Casillas December 21, 1937 - August 5, 2020 A Legacy of Love She believed the greatest legacy was love. On Wednesday, August 5th, our mother, Maria Socorro Dominguez Casillas, went home to be with God. She entered eternal rest surrounded by her loving family and during the last decade of the Rosary. She is preceded and welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband of fifty-eight years; Roger Casillas Sr, her daughter; Cecilia "Tootsie" Casillas, her three day old son; "Baby Edward" Casillas, her parents; Isauro and Natividad Dominguez. She is also preceded and welcomed into Heaven by four brothers, three sisters, and many loving relatives all whom she shared her life with. She is survived by her children; Roger Casillas Jr, Tino Casillas, Edward Casillas (Sonia), Elaine Casillas-Franco (Eddie), Malinda Jauregui (Jerardo), sixteen grand children, seven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, her brother; Isauro Dominguez (Mary), many nieces and nephews, and many... many loving relatives, all of whom she loved dearly. Our Mother was born December 21, 1937 in Amarillo Texas to Isauro and Natividad Dominguez. She was the second to the youngest of nine children. She was confirmed on May 4,th ,1947 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a moment that would begin a spiritual journey and a life long devotion to The Virgin Mary. Our Mother moved to Stockton in the late 1940s when she was just a little girl. As a teenager she worked for Rosenthal's Department Store in downtown Stockton. During a dance in the 1950s, she would see a handsome young man, and she, at the spur of the moment, stuck her foot out and tripped him. He fell, then they fell, "in love", and were married on July 7th, 1956. Our mom and dad raised us in east Stockton where they built and we eventually moved to our country home. It was there where our parents raised us. It was there where we witnessed our mom's relentless love for us, our family, and for our community. It was over forty years of love, laughter, and prayer in the home our parents provided for us. It was over forty years of watching our mom model virtues of charity, compassion, and love. Growing up we witnessed our mother work hard. She worked for Tillie Lewis Foods for over 20 years, where when she was a young lady, a group of older Japanese American women, would look out for her, and lovingly gave her the nick name "Sukie"(Beloved). From that day forward the family would forever refer to her as "Tia Sukie". She would finish her food service career, becoming the first and only (for years) woman to work as a fork lift driver with the Hormel Company, where she worked for over 20 years. Following in her mother Natividad's foot steps, our mother made her Cursillo and became a Cursillista. Following her passion, she would eventually own and operate "De Colores Religous Gifts", where she along side our father; Roger Casillas Sr, would provide Catholic Gifts and Religious Items to people from all over Northern California. It was at De Colores where her dream and devotion to the Virgin Mary, and profession of her Catholic faith was fully realized. Through De Colores, she was able to meet a myriad of people and "share the love of Christ with them". She was a devout Christian woman whom loved her faith, and whom would spend countless hours of countless days in prayer for others. It was her true calling. Our Mother's legacy is love. Her love was manifest in many ways, whether through a plate of hot food, a place to live, clothing on your back, money in your hands, an ear to listen, or a heart to feel, she simply loved. It was once said "To know me is to love me", well, to know her... was to know that you were loved, and loved, in fact, unconditionally. Public Viewing on Thursday, August 13th, 5-8pm, Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Private Rosary and Funeral Mass on Friday, August 14th at St.Edward's followed by private burial at Catholic Cemetery.



