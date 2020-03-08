|
Maria Teresa Canela June 15, 1934 - March 2, 2020 Maria Teresa Canela, 85, entered into eternal rest peacefully at her home on March 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesus Canela Manzo and two sons, Pedro Canela and Jesus Canela Jr. and a granddaughter, Gloria S. Mendez. Maria is survived by her loving children, Rosa, Jose Luis, Manuel, Ana, Jose Cuauht‚moc, Francisco, Daniel and Stephen. She will be lovingly remembered by over 100 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Maria was the eldest of 9 children and she will be missed by all of her brothers and sisters. Maria enjoyed her garden and took great pride in her dahlias. Her favorite time of the year was when her flowers bloomed. The vibrant colors and the fresh smell of the flowers brought her immense joy. Nothing, however, brought her greater pride and joy than her family whom she loved very much. Viewing will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm. Mass will be held at St. George's Catholic Church, 120 W. 5th St., Stockton, CA on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2020