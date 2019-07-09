|
Maria (Cissy) Teresa Hernandez November 15, 1951-July 3, 2019 After a courageous and valiant fight, on Wed., July 3, 2019, Maria Teresa Hernandez, wife of Jose Antonio Hernandez entered into heaven in the presence of her loving family at her bedside. She is preceded in passing by her parents Filemon and Isabel Flores, her sisters Barbara, Inez, Helen and her brother Filemon Jr. Maria was born in French Camp, CA, and lived in Stockton, CA most of her life. In 1967 at a Halloween dance Maria fortuitously met the love of her life but did not know it yet, on that night Jose had the honor and privilege of driving Maria home as she had an 11 o'clock curfew. However, not having a car Jose immediately borrowed a car and offered to drive Maria home, and she accepted. On the way to the car Maria opened the back door of the car and sat in the back seat not saying a word. Feeling nervous, Jose also did not converse as he felt like a taxi driver. But as Joe drove her home his eyes lit up like a 3-alarm fire because he already knew how special Maria was. It wasn't until years later when Joe asked Maria her reason for sitting in the back seat and Maria stated, "I didn't trust you." A few days later Jose called Maria and asked her to lunch (Chinese, her favorite) and she accepted. After a few more dates they both realized they found in each other the love of their lives. Unknown to Maria at the time Jose had already joined the Marines. Jose left for bootcamp training a week later. After about four months Joe came home for the first time and he told Maria he was deploying for Vietnam in two weeks. Before leaving Jose told her that when he got back, he was going to marry her. Thirteen months later Jose got back, and Marie called him on it regarding getting married, and on December 19, 1969 Jose and Maria got married. After Maria graduated from high school, she and Joe moved to San Clemente Beach until Joe was discharged from active service. That same year Jose started his career, and they began the start of the Hernandez Family. Maria loved and adored her 5 children, Laura (Ben), Jose Jr. (Veronica), Aminna (Nick), Robert (Maria), and Connie. And her 9 Grand-children, Renee, (Roberto) Cameron, Nick Jr., Jacob, Danielle, Robert, Albert Jr., Jonah and Eli, which she loved with all of her heart and soul. In addition, Marie leaves behind her sisters Irma (Bob), Diana and brother Greg (Nina). And many nephew and nieces. Maria's enjoyed traveling with her husband to Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Washington D.C. She favored long drives to the coast and foothills taking the scenic routes. As a hobby, she was committed to finding the best garage sales (mostly to find house items and toys to spoil her grandchildren). Jose and Maria's favorite place to go was Las Vegas for their Anniversaries, this year would have been their 50th. No matter how old her children and grandchildren are they knew Maria would always bring them back something from their travels. Maria's favorite activities were having her family over and reminiscing about life, swimming, cooking a good home-cooked meal, or just listening to her family's laughter. Maria had the privilege of retiring at 50 years old to pursue her most favorite thing, which was to be a home maker. She took great pride in having a welcoming home where she could spoil her grandchildren and her husband. Maria was the kind of mother and grandmother that every person who ever met her strives to be, she has made a lasting impact in every person who has ever meet her. Maria will also be greatly missed for her warm and generous nature but most of all for being a beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother and filled with a passion for life and unconditional love for her husband. Joe to Maria: I love you and fell in love with you the first time I kissed you and held you in my arms. Our lifetime together has now ended but that's only a temporary separation from each other by God, because when we see each other again, God will make our love together forever. Maria, right now I feel the pain in my heart and soul because of your loss from my life, but I know now that you have been released from the bonds of your pain and suffering from fighting a disease that has no mercy, and embraced by the wings of heaven where you will find peace. So, until the day comes that I see you again and hold you in my arms again, my heart is yours and has always been. P.L. Fry and Son is honored to serve the Hernandez family. A visitation will held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm at P.L. Fry and Son Funeral Home, 290 North Union Road, Manteca, CA. Mass will be Wed., July 10, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 525 East North Street, Manteca, Ca. She will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Wy, Stockton, CA. For condolences to the family please visit our website at www.plfryandson.com search obituaries.
Published in The Record on July 9, 2019