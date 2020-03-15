Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
(209) 472-0335

Marialinda Lucagbo Umbay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marialinda Lucagbo Umbay Obituary
Marialinda Lucagbo Umbay 1937 - 2020 Born in Cagayan de Oro. Passed away in Stockton. "Linda" was a student at the University of San Carlos, USN wife & Mom, Bank teller, & Community leader: Sr. Santo Ni¤o Association, FCA, & FUSAFRA. Survived by Severino "Ben"; Greg & Arleen, Jennifer & Andy, & Michael; Alicia, Brianne & Jordan, Dylan, Samuel, Justin, & Alex; Mya, Jazelle, Leila, Rylan, & Landon. Vigil will be held March 17, 2020 5:30pm at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be March 18, 2020 10am at Church of the Presentation. Committal to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
logo

logo

Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marialinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -