Marialinda Lucagbo Umbay 1937 - 2020 Born in Cagayan de Oro. Passed away in Stockton. "Linda" was a student at the University of San Carlos, USN wife & Mom, Bank teller, & Community leader: Sr. Santo Ni¤o Association, FCA, & FUSAFRA. Survived by Severino "Ben"; Greg & Arleen, Jennifer & Andy, & Michael; Alicia, Brianne & Jordan, Dylan, Samuel, Justin, & Alex; Mya, Jazelle, Leila, Rylan, & Landon. Vigil will be held March 17, 2020 5:30pm at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be March 18, 2020 10am at Church of the Presentation. Committal to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020