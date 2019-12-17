|
|
Marie Anne Barkett Heitman Feb. 29, 1936 - Dec. 9, 2019 Marie Anne Barkett Heitman, beloved sister, mother, "Sitti" and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep December 9, 2019. She was born February 29, 1936 in Lebanon. She married Dr. Robert Heitman and together they had two beautiful boys. Marie will be remembered for her love of family, kindness, generosity, sense of humor and zest for life. She was a "wicked" bridge player and enjoyed going to the coast. But most of all she loved and treasured her grandchildren and great-grandson. They brought so much love, joy and laughter to her. She looked forward to all their calls, visits and photographs they sent to her. She loved and was so very proud of each and every one of them. Marie is survived by her eldest son, Christopher (Lori) Heitman; her four granddaughters, Emily (Ryan) Heitman-Delaney, Kaitie Heitman, Jacklyn and Layla Heitman; and great-grandson, Noah Heitman-Delaney. She is also survived by her brother, Henry (Octavia) Barkett; sisters, Madelyn Zeiter, Antoinette (Toni) McGillvray, Sue (Phillip) Courey; and sister-in-law, Marie Barkett. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey R. Heitman; sister, Renee (Barkett) Malcoun; and her brother, Dr. Joseph Barkett. At Marie's request, a private mass will be held for immediate family only. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's High School Scholarship Foundation.
Published in The Record on Dec. 17, 2019