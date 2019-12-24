Home

Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 467-1177

Marie Christine Chavez

Marie Christine Chavez Obituary
Marie Christine Chavez Nov. 26, 1952- Dec. 14, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Juan Jose Chavez. Survived by her love, Rogelio Quijas; sons, Juan Cristobal and Jaime Alejandro; daughter in-law, Tessa Amina; grandchildren, Juanito Demajiya Chavez, Jaime Alejandro Junior, Ezequias Alano , Damien, Patrick and Dwight; brothers, Jaime, Edd, Vic and Danny Chavez; sister-in-laws Mary Ellen, Barbara, Nancy and Rita. Memorial Service will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 2 P.M. at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Published in The Record on Dec. 24, 2019
