Marie Madeleine Lynch
Oct. 17, 1927 - Feb. 17, 2019
Marie Madeleine Lynch was born October 17, 1927 in Stockton, California to Paul and Anna Bernadicou, immigrants from France. She passed away in Stockton on February 17 at the age of 91. Madeleine was the eldest of six children all of whom grew up working at the
family business, Parisian
Laundry.
She attended Catholic schools, graduating from Dominican High School and UOP.
Her undergraduate work included a year of study in Switzerland. After earning her teaching credential, her first teaching job took her to Fort Bragg, California, later returning to Stockton to marry the love of her life,
William B. Lynch, also from Stockton. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage before he passed away in 2003. Together they had two children, William P.J. Lynch ll who passed away in 1970, and Paul, a current
resident of Stockton. Madeleine continued her teaching career at San Joaquin Delta College, primarily in the English Department, where she was a dedicated and committed instructor. She worked tirelessly for decades on behalf of her students. As a result of hosting international students while they attended college, she established lifelong friendships with them and their families, especially Albert and Stephanie Shen. She
enjoyed traveling, shopping and talking, not necessarily in that order.
Madeleine is survived by her son Paul, his ex-wife Lisa, and their two children Ryan and Aaron Lynch. Also surviving her are her siblings, Jeannette Vandenberg of Sacramento, Paul Bernadicou SJ of Los Gatos, Louis (Dianne) Bernadicou of Stockton, Doris (Pat) McGuire of Burlingame, and Irene (Tupper) Pettit of
Santa Cruz along with many
nieces and nephews and their children in both the Lynch and Bernadicou families.
Madeleine touched many
people deeply through her teaching and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Hospice of San Joaquin, Saint Mary's High School, or a . A special thank you to her helper and friend Clo Quinn, a wonderful person. Thank you to the staff at Oak Creek and Laurel Point for their gentle care. Services have been held.
Published in The Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019