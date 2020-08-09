1/1
Marie Theodora Lechich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Theodora Lechich April 3, 1925 - August 4, 2020 Marie Theodora Lechich peacefully passed away at O'Connor Woods on Wednesday, August 4, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on April 3, 1925 in Kerman, California to Joseph and Marie C. Dias, both of whom had recently immigrated from Terceira in the Azore Islands. Her brother, Joseph and his wife, Rose predeceased her, and she is survived by her sister, Dee Feci of Aptos, CA. Marie graduated from Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, CA, studied art and worked in mapmaking in San Jose, CA. She met her husband of 54 years, Louis Lechich at a dance at the Cocoanut Grove in Santa Cruz, CA. They married June 4, 1950 and settled in his hometown of Stockton. Marie was a devoted mother to five children, the proud Noni of twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Beyond her family, she loved golf, art, mahjongg and her dear caregivers at Garden Oaks. Her family is forever grateful for the loving support shown her by each of them. Marie is survived by her son Jim (Lynnie) and their family, Jeanne Marie (Zac) Lee and Josephina, Rob (Kirstie) Lechich and Crosbie, Emily and Louis Lechich, her daughter, Lynne (Tim) Cordova and their family Jayne (Tim) Patterson and Teo and Zoe, and Matt (Annie) Cordova, her son Mark (Diane) Lechich and their sons, Brian and Jon (Montseratt) Lechich, her daughter, Suzi (George) Lucas and their family, Lauren (Marc) Caldwell and Cade, and Chris and Daniel Lucas, and her son Wayne (Kerry) Lechich and their son, Jack Lechich, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews. Marie's family will honor her life with a Catholic graveside burial, and donations may be made in her memory to The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Casa Bonita Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved