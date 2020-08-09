Marie Theodora Lechich April 3, 1925 - August 4, 2020 Marie Theodora Lechich peacefully passed away at O'Connor Woods on Wednesday, August 4, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on April 3, 1925 in Kerman, California to Joseph and Marie C. Dias, both of whom had recently immigrated from Terceira in the Azore Islands. Her brother, Joseph and his wife, Rose predeceased her, and she is survived by her sister, Dee Feci of Aptos, CA. Marie graduated from Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, CA, studied art and worked in mapmaking in San Jose, CA. She met her husband of 54 years, Louis Lechich at a dance at the Cocoanut Grove in Santa Cruz, CA. They married June 4, 1950 and settled in his hometown of Stockton. Marie was a devoted mother to five children, the proud Noni of twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Beyond her family, she loved golf, art, mahjongg and her dear caregivers at Garden Oaks. Her family is forever grateful for the loving support shown her by each of them. Marie is survived by her son Jim (Lynnie) and their family, Jeanne Marie (Zac) Lee and Josephina, Rob (Kirstie) Lechich and Crosbie, Emily and Louis Lechich, her daughter, Lynne (Tim) Cordova and their family Jayne (Tim) Patterson and Teo and Zoe, and Matt (Annie) Cordova, her son Mark (Diane) Lechich and their sons, Brian and Jon (Montseratt) Lechich, her daughter, Suzi (George) Lucas and their family, Lauren (Marc) Caldwell and Cade, and Chris and Daniel Lucas, and her son Wayne (Kerry) Lechich and their son, Jack Lechich, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews. Marie's family will honor her life with a Catholic graveside burial, and donations may be made in her memory to The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice
. Casa Bonita Funeral Home