Daneri Mortuary
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
Marilyn Banks
Marilyn A. Banks


1934 - 2020
Marilyn A. Banks Obituary
Marilyn A. Banks 1934 - 2020 Marilyn A. Banks became absent from the body and face-to-face with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. Marilyn was a longtime resident of Stockton and Sacramento, CA. She worked as a Teacher's Aide later becoming Co-Owner and Vice President of Banks Outdoor Products in Sula, Mt. She was an amazing wife and mother and was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert; her 7 children; a brother; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Grace Doctrine Church 1821 S. River Rd. St. Charles, MO. 63303 . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Record on Feb. 12, 2020
