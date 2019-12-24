|
Marilyn Claire Saccone Dec. 28, 1924 - Dec. 18, 2019 Marilyn Claire Saccone, 94, a longtime resident of Waterloo, California passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at Eskaton Lodge in Cameron Park, California with family at her side. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Saccone and her sister, Mildred I. Tripp. She is survived by two children, Richard Saccone and Denice Gardemeyer, seven grandchildren (Gina, Lisa, Lori, Dustin, Melissa, Scott, and Joseph), 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Marilyn was born December 28,1924 in Santa Monica, California. Her family moved to Daly City shortly thereafter. In 1936, Marilyn proudly participated in the ceremonies celebrating the opening of the San Francisco Bay Bridge. She was listed on the formal program of the event as a pioneer child and made the first crossing of the bridge in a covered wagon! In 1939, Marilyn and her family moved to Stockton where she attended Stockton High School and Stockton College. On Saint Patrick's Day 1944 Marilyn married the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) S. Saccone. A week following their wedding, Joe was deployed to Europe to fight in World War II. Upon his return, Marilyn and Joe established their family, built their home, farmed and created a custom home building business in the Waterloo and Linden area. Marilyn was an active participant in the local 4H, Cub Scouts, Linden Lions Club, Saint Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, Waterloo Ladies Social Club, Linden Garden Club, and many more. She was blessed with many wonderful friends. She loved playing golf with her buddies at the Elkhorn Country Club. While actually being of Irish and German heritage, she claimed (due to her marriage to Joe) to be Italian. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 30th at St. Michael's Catholic Church located at 5882 North Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA. at 10:00am. Visitation at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 North California Street, Stockton, CA Sunday the 29th from 12 to 4PM. For those wishing to remember Marilyn, the family suggests contributions to Bread of Life, P.O. Box 446, Stockton, CA 95201 (Breadoflifeca.org).
Published in The Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019