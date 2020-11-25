Marilyn Joann Bott

Stockton - Marilyn Joann Bott, age 86 of Stockton, passed away on November 12 in Sacramento. Marilyn was born in Tacoma, WA, in the depths of the Depression to James and Mary (McDonell) Taylor. At a time when almost everyone was poor, her family was poorer than most, as she and her sisters regularly moved from house to house and school to school. The difficult circumstances of her upbringing forced her to be strong, resilient and always optimistic. That hopeful attitude paid off not long after taking a job in a dentist's office at age 17. Chuck Bott, a young Marine just back from the Korean War, came in for repeated visits. The young soldier flirted relentlessly with the young dental assistant, and a courtship soon took place. They married in 1952 and welcomed the first of their six children a year later.

The family settled in Stockton in 1959, where Chuck worked as a CPA and later served as a City Councilmember and Mayor. Marilyn had perhaps the more demanding job: raising six children born within 11 years. Once all the kids were in school, Marilyn returned to the workplace, first at a doctor's office and later at the family dry cleaners. She mastered every aspect of that business but excelled at greeting customers. In fact, that seemed her life's calling: connecting with people, showing compassion and empathy. Before Chuck's passing in 2006, the loving couple enjoyed their large family and traveled frequently.

Even without her husband by her side, Marilyn remained busy. Her faith was central to her life, as she served as Sunshine Chair and helped with the weekly money counting at St. Bernadette's. She was a popular parishioner. More than anything, she loved her family. Her calendar was always filled with birthday parties, soccer games and dinner engagements. She was never one to miss a big event. But mostly it was small moments, like her kind words over the telephone. She always had great advice.

Marilyn is survived by her six children: Michael (Anh), of Chicago; Edward (Judy), of Santa Fe, N.M.; Diana Kirk (Kyle), of Sacramento; Douglas (Rebecca), of Stockton; Donald (Maria), of Stockton; and Kathleen Lopez (David), of Carmichael. Grandchildren include Missa Nguyen, Binh Nguyen, Lynn Combs (Jeremy), Gregory Kirk, Anthony Bott (Yoly), Michael Bott (John), Andrea Bott, Evan Bott, Nicholas Lopez, Andrew Lopez and Gregory Lopez. Great-grandchildren include Jaycie Combs, Julianna Combs, Lucca Bott and Michael and John's three children. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Hegre and Janice Thompson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family requests donations to UC Davis Cancer Center or the St. Bernadette's Ladies Guild in lieu of flowers.



