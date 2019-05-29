|
|
Marilyn (Corren) Kaye
May 15, 1930 - May 10, 2019
Marilyn (Corren) Kaye passed away in her Palm Desert home surrounded by a circle of love including her family, caregiver and hospice services. She was five days short of her 89th birthday.
She was the beloved daughter of Harry & Ester Corren. Sister of Irving Corren. Marilyn's legacy encircles her daughter Mindy (Horowitz) 4 grandchildren (Eli, Evan, Adam & Lindsey) and 10 great-grandchildren.
Maryilyn was predeceased by her daughters Holly and Teri, and the great love of her long life, Richard Kaye.
No kinder or sweeter, sophisticated lady ever walked the earth.
She was interned at Ahavas Chim Cemetery in French Camp on May 23rd.
The extended Corren Family wishes all of her Stockton friends to know she always loved this city of her youth and wished to wave a final goodbye.
Published in The Record from May 29 to June 2, 2019