Marina R. "Punkin" Bation
Marina "Punkin" R. Bation
Stockton - Marina "Punkin" R. Bation, born August 31, 1944 entered into heaven at the age of 76 on November 28, 2020 in Stockton, CA.
Punkin dedicated her life to God and was a woman of faith. She found comfort in scripture, one of her favorites, Acts 17:28. She will always be remembered for her generosity, her kind and giving nature and her absolute love of family. Punkin is survived by her children David, Stephanie, Alicia, Jamel, Max, and Dani; brother Albert; grandchildren Carlos, Jacob, Big Dave, Anthony, Lil Dave, William, Nick, Analyssa and many other relatives.
An On-line Celebration of Life will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1 pm. To be a part of her service, use the link provided http://Facebook.com/axisnaz .

Published in The Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
