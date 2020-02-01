|
|
Mario Boggiano Dec. 25, 1923 - Jan. 29, 2020 Mario Boggiano passed away peacefully at 96 years old in his home on January 29, 2020. Mario grew up on Burge Road in Linden with his parents and five other siblings. He devoted his life to the love of farming and family and created a farming legacy that he passed on to his son and son-in-law that continues to flourish to this day. Mario is survived by his wife Marianne Boggiano; son, Jim Boggiano; daughter, Cathy Cooke (Robert); grandchildren Jenny Copello (Max) and Greg Cooke; great-grand-son Luca Copello; sister Lena Vasconcellos; sister-in-law Marian Pucci and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Teresa and Domenico Boggiano; siblings, Rose Liel, John Boggiano, Mae Zanotti, and Louie Boggiano. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18633 E Front Street, Linden, CA 95236. A Private Committal will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be sent to the .
Published in The Record on Feb. 1, 2020