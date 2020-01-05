Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075

Mario Matteucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Matteucci Obituary
Mario Matteucci July 21, 1920 Dec. 27, 2019 Mario Matteucci passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones holding his hands. He was 99. Born and raised in Italy, he served in WWII, and later came to visit his sister in Stockton and stayed as a lifelong resident. He loved music, singing, and had many talents. He could grow anything. He was loving, caring, generous, strong and strong willed. He did things his way and family was his life. He cared for his mother and siblings, created his own family with his loving wife, Lena, and viewed others as his own family too. Mario was loved very much and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Lena; son, Gary and daughter-in-law, Gina; and daughters, Lori and Renee. Viewing starts at 2 pm with Rosary at 6 pm, January 7, 2020 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton. Mass celebration starts 10 am on January 8, 2020 at St. Bernadette's Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd., Stockton followed by immediate burial at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
logo

logo

Published in The Record on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -