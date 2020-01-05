|
Mario Matteucci July 21, 1920 Dec. 27, 2019 Mario Matteucci passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones holding his hands. He was 99. Born and raised in Italy, he served in WWII, and later came to visit his sister in Stockton and stayed as a lifelong resident. He loved music, singing, and had many talents. He could grow anything. He was loving, caring, generous, strong and strong willed. He did things his way and family was his life. He cared for his mother and siblings, created his own family with his loving wife, Lena, and viewed others as his own family too. Mario was loved very much and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Lena; son, Gary and daughter-in-law, Gina; and daughters, Lori and Renee. Viewing starts at 2 pm with Rosary at 6 pm, January 7, 2020 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton. Mass celebration starts 10 am on January 8, 2020 at St. Bernadette's Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd., Stockton followed by immediate burial at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Jan. 5, 2020