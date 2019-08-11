|
Mario Petroni Jan. 25,1923 - Aug. 4, 2019 Mario was a native Stocktonian and peacefully entered eternal life after living a long life of 96 years. He unselfishly devoted his time to his family, friends and disabled veterans, which he all loved wholeheartedly. Mario was a U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 2nd Class from 1942 - 1946. He served on the U.S.S. Bush (DD-529) until it was sunk by the Kamikazes on April 6, 1945. Due to serious injuries sustained in battle, Mario was awarded a Purple Heart Medal. He was most grateful to have been part of a loving, close-knit and supportive family. Mario is survived by his sister Linda Regalia; nephew Michael (Joanne) Regalia and niece Teresa Regalia; and great-nephew Angelo Regalia. He will be forever missed. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 08-14-19 from 9:30 am 11:00 am with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A private committal will be held at a later date at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to charities of your choice.
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Aug. 11, 2019