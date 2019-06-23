|
|
Mario Ronald Villamor
July 17, 1942 May 29, 2019
Mario Ronald Villamor died unexpectedly at his home on May 29 in French Camp, CA at the age of 76.
Mario is survived by his son,
Michael (Kathy) and grandson Grayson, of Lake Forest, CA, and his sisters Yolanda Serrano (Peter), Armida Gilbert (George), and Letty Balderas (Robert), all of Stockton, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Villamor and Carmen T. Villamor, sister
Camilla Villamor, and brothers Eugene Jr. and Armando Villamor.
Mario was born on July 17, 1942 in French Camp, CA to
Eugene and Carmen. He
graduated from Sacramento State in 1970 with a BA degree in history. He married Janice Masotti in 1971. After moving to Sacramento, he held various
positions with the State of
California. The couple
welcomed Michael into their home in 1972. Michael credits his dad with providing him a love for education and
academics early on in life.
Michael remembers his dad as a generous, kind and loving
person who encouraged him to pursue his goals and provided all means of support to do so.
Mario was an avid reader and lover of philosophy with a
passion for teaching. He also was an exceptional amateur Golden Gloves boxer in his youth. Mario and his son shared an affinity for the San Francisco 49ers, Sacramento Kings and San Francisco Giants. The two shared many wonderful
moments at collegiate and
professional sports events,
including boxing matches at Arco Arena. Later on in life,
Mario became a follower of the Catholic Church.
A memorial service is
scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel (601 N
California St.) in Stockton.
Reception to follow at DeYoung. Father Larry Guerrero will
officiate the ceremony.
All are welcome to attend and
celebrate Mario's life. The family would like to thank Diamond Care Inc. for their dedicated
efforts in taking care of Mario.
Published in The Record on June 23, 2019