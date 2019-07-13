|
Mario Victor Asborno "Tamale" Jul. 13, 1915-Nov. 16, 1998 HAPPY BIRTHDAY HANDSOME DADDY, we truly cherish and adore our precious father, you made all of our childhood to grownup years priceless. Dancing to our juke box, with the smoothest dancing guy, our daddy, getting in your Tamale's Garage Tow Truck to the hardtop races... Taking a ride in your '41 red Dodge coupe. Always in your fedora hats and smoking cigars. You're our hero, our grateful hearts burst with joy hearing your name "Tamale" mentioned by others... If only "wishing" could bring you back, you would be here now embracing us with your strong hands, squeezing ours, never to let go... you will always be forever embedded in our hearts. Love you to the "Blue Moon" and back, your four golden gate girls, Marlena, Giorgia, Vicky, Virginia and our families kisses to our Angelic Mamma xoxo
Published in The Record on July 13, 2019