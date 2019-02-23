Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel
Interment
Following Services

Marion James Kellogg


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion James Kellogg Obituary
Marion James Kellogg Oct. 2, 1934 - Feb. 17, 2019

Marion James Kellogg was

proceeded in death by his daughter Niela Kellogg. He will be greatly missed by his wife Shirley Kellogg of Stockton;

his daughter Washawn Bobrow and son in law Rob; his grandchildren Robert, Brittany and James; and his great grandchildren Bailey, Jude, Jason, and baby Liam.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 3pm to 7pm Sunday February 24, 2019 in the Vineyard Chapel. Funeral service will be February 25th at the Evergreen Chapel at 1pm. Both chapels are located at Cherokee Memorial Park,

HWY 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi, Ca. with an interment

immediately following.
Published in The Record on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.