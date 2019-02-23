|
|
Marion James Kellogg Oct. 2, 1934 - Feb. 17, 2019
Marion James Kellogg was
proceeded in death by his daughter Niela Kellogg. He will be greatly missed by his wife Shirley Kellogg of Stockton;
his daughter Washawn Bobrow and son in law Rob; his grandchildren Robert, Brittany and James; and his great grandchildren Bailey, Jude, Jason, and baby Liam.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 3pm to 7pm Sunday February 24, 2019 in the Vineyard Chapel. Funeral service will be February 25th at the Evergreen Chapel at 1pm. Both chapels are located at Cherokee Memorial Park,
HWY 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi, Ca. with an interment
immediately following.
Published in The Record on Feb. 23, 2019