Marjorie Ann Milton 1920 - 2020 Marjorie Ann Milton was born in Glen Ellyn, Illinois on September 7, 1920 to Christopher Audrey and Grace Mabel Risley. Marjorie served as an Officer in the United States Navy during World War II along with her two brothers J. Audrey Risley, who served as a Pilot in the U.S. Air Force and Donald Risley who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II. She met the love of her life, George Milton as they both returned home from their naval duties. They married and moved to Stockton, CA where they raised two children, Kenneth and Kathy Milton. Marjorie began teaching for Stockton Unified School District and taught for over 30 years. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 60 years, where she held multiple state and local offices and was the President of the Northern California region from 1967-1968. She adored her Beta Sigma Phi sisters, "I am thy Sister." She sat on the March of Dimes Board here in Stockton, CA where they worked with local patients to use the" Iron Lung". Marjorie is survived by her family, daughter, Kathy Lund and son-in-law, Bill Lund; grandchildren, Christopher Haro, Tiffany Dominguez, Bret Hammer; and granddaughter in-law Claudia Haro; grandson in-law, Rick Dominguez; granddaughter in-law, Laura Hammer; great grandchildren, Kailani, Chris, and Gianni Haro, Jose, Michael and Samuel Dominguez and Beau Hammer; and great-great Grandchild Liliuokalani. Her ashes will be spread at sea by the USS Howard where her husband, George and son, Kenneth were also laid to rest. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made in Marjorie Milton's name to the following: Stockton Scholars, 110 N. San Joaquin St., Stockton, Ca. 95202 or Beta Sigma Phi Northern California Council Educational Awards in care of Sharon Schneider, 2594 Tampico Dr., Pittsburg, CA 94565.
Published in The Record on Jan. 23, 2020