Marjorie E. Barosso (Marjorie Elizabeth DePauli) 1920 - 2020 Our family treasure and Earth Angel: Marjorie E. Barosso (Marjorie Elizabeth DePauli), known to many as Aunte Margie and R Aunte M. Daughter of David and Elizabeth DePauli, born in Lodi on March 26, 1920. She joins her beloved husband of 34 years, Armando (Mondo) Barosso. Together, they farmed for over 30 years in Stockton. At age 99, she is preceded by brother,Irving DePauli; nephew, Gary DePauli. She will be dearly missed and live in the hearts & memories of sister-in-law, Gladys (Irving) DePauli; nieces, Norma (Gary) DePauli, Annette DePauli, Ginger (David) Jones, Michelle (Andrew) Feingold, Monica (Michael) Gutterres. She loved her expanded family of great great nephews & nieces, David Levi Jones, Garett (Sara) Jones, Dilan (Elisha) DePauli-Wiltse, Kelse DePauli-Wiltse, Adam J. Feingold, Aaron DePauli-Wiltse, Luke W. Gutterres, Sarafina Gutterres, Tucker & Lainey Jones. Loyal member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Evergreen Circle Druids #15 and Liguri Nel Mondo. She enjoyed her many friends as a Sherwood Mall walker for over 27 years and The Red Hat Society. Services to honor her life begin with Viewing on Jan. 30, 2020, 4-6pm followed by a prayer ceremony at 6pm at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Dr. Stkn, 95219. Funeral Services are Jan. 31, 2020, 10 am at Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stkn, 95207. A reception at Italian Athletic Club at 12:00 following the funeral. In Memory of our Marjorie E. Barosso, if so moved, please send donations to: Scholarship Fund for Marjorie Barosso: Evergreen Circle Druids #15, Attention: Marilyn Avansino, 16820 E. Comstock Rd. Linden, CA 95236 or Hospice of San Joaquin. She loved her family, friends, and community. She was extremely grateful for her life and all of those who were a part of it. She lived as an example of the faithful, devoted and inspired by her God and Love of humanity. Thank you for your support and Love of R Aunte Margie. Please visit www.deyoungshorelinechapel.com. For additional information and online guest book.
Published in The Record on Jan. 29, 2020