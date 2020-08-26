Marjorie Eileen Renison June 26, 1953 - Aug. 19, 2020 On August 19, 2020, Marjorie Eileen Renison peacefully went to be with her Lord. Marjorie was born on June 26, 1953 in Brawley, California. She and David Renison married in Stockton in 1972 and they spent 48 wonderful years together. She was a faithful Christian and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her ministry was to love as Jesus loved, and her gentle spirit and cheerful smile touched everyone she met. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, David; children, Melanie (Shane) Britt, Jeff (Nikki) Renison, Davina (Tony) Yadon, Alison Renison and Ashley (Ruben) Rodriguez; and 14 grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delvin and Frances Ashurst, and sister, Barbara Dennis. A graveside service will be held September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA.



