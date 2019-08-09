|
Marjorie Lee Laub Dec. 17, 1928 - Mar. 22, 2019 Marjorie Lee Laub, 90 , entered life in this world in Oklahoma on December 17, 1928, Her sad departure was the early morning of March 22, 2019. Upon or near to the three year mark, she and her mother moved to California, settling in with her mother's stepsister, and her mother taking a job with the telephone company in Stockton. Marjorie's first marriage produced three lovely adult daughters, re: Judy Watson (Rick), Kathy Simoes (George), and Susie Swan (Mike). Step daughter Connie L. Laub, (Jim), Stepson Ronald L. Laub Jr. and Mark Havens (Mary) with numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Ronald Laub met Marjorie in midlife and dated for two and a half years before Ronald finally made up his mind, and now she is gone. A better selection, Ronald could not have chosen. May she make her mark in heaven. She will remain part of Ronald's life for the remainder of his life.
Published in The Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019