Mark L. Fetsch March 26, 1955 - July 9, 2020 Mark Fetsch, 65, of Stockton lost his battle with cancer. He graduated from Stagg in 1973 and joined the family business, Stanley Fetsch & Son. He is survived by his wife, Sue and 4 sons, Roderick (Virginia), James (Madi), Jordan (Ari) and JP (Leslie) and granddaughter Emma. He also has 2 sisters, Candee Kimbrell and Cherie Gorham. Mark loved his family, dogs, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed his time outdoors especially at the cabin. There will be no services at his request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store