Marla Delaine
Johnson
Aug. 5, 1957 - May 2, 2019
Marla Delaine Johnson, 61, a lifelong Stockton resident
passed away on May, 2, 2019. Marla fought a courageous
battle against diabetes, kidney and heart disease. Marla is predeceased by her loving
parents, Verne and Eileen
Johnson. Marla and her
beloved dog Sandy are now
reunited. Marla is survived by her brother and sister-in-law,
David and Laura Johnson.
Marla enjoyed attending
Stockton's many festivals and made it to The 2019 Asparagus Festival. Marla especially loved decorating for the holidays,
buying gifts for people, and watching movies. Marla always remembered loved ones birthdays and anniversaries. The Johnson Family sincerely thanks all those who provided care, friendship and
encouragement to Marla.
Marla has been laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
Published in The Record on May 12, 2019