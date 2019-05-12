Home

Marla Delaine Johnson

Marla Delaine Johnson Obituary
Marla Delaine

Johnson

Aug. 5, 1957 - May 2, 2019

Marla Delaine Johnson, 61, a lifelong Stockton resident

passed away on May, 2, 2019. Marla fought a courageous

battle against diabetes, kidney and heart disease. Marla is predeceased by her loving

parents, Verne and Eileen

Johnson. Marla and her

beloved dog Sandy are now

reunited. Marla is survived by her brother and sister-in-law,

David and Laura Johnson.

Marla enjoyed attending

Stockton's many festivals and made it to The 2019 Asparagus Festival. Marla especially loved decorating for the holidays,

buying gifts for people, and watching movies. Marla always remembered loved ones birthdays and anniversaries. The Johnson Family sincerely thanks all those who provided care, friendship and

encouragement to Marla.

Marla has been laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
Published in The Record on May 12, 2019
