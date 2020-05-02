Home

Marlena Egeler Tygett

Marlena Egeler Tygett Obituary
Marlena Egeler Tygett Jun. 18, 1939 - Apr. 29, 2020 Marlena Egeler Tygett age 80, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020. Surviving her is the love of her life husband, William David Tygett; son, Brett W. Tygett of California; daughter in-law, Colette M. Tygett; grandchildren, Aaricka M. Orr of California, William Jacob Tygett of California and Michael Orr; and great grandchildren, Andrea Orr of Alaska and Khloi Orr of California. Donations may be made to Gospel Center Rescue Mission or your in memory of Marlena.
Published in The Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020
