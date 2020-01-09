|
Marlene Grace Flynn 1942 - 2020 Passed away at home in peace surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Alice LaPertche; and her son, Jerry Denton. Born in Pittsburgh, PA and moved to Stockton in 1949 where she lived out her life. Marlene is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael; daughters, Maria & Josie; and their spouses Larry & Ed; grandchildren, Paul Michael, AnneMarie, Richard Michael, Zeeyad, Brad & Melissa; great- grandchildren, Alicia, Daniel & Emma; and of course her dog, Niko, who never left her side. Marlene worked as an Executive Assistant for over 30 years at a local hospital, where she made many friends throughout the years. Marlene's favorites were the beach, baseball & being with her family & friends. All that knew her know the loving heart & the strong woman she was and Mama to so many. Services will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, with viewing from 3:00 PM-4:30 PM and Remembrance starting at 4:30 PM at Casa Bonita, 2500 Cemetery Ln., Stockton CA. Private grave side burial. Marlene did no want flowers, those wishing to donate can do so to: .
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020