Marlene Love Melugin February 28th, 1934 - April 3rd, 2020 Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and friend. Marlene Love Melugin was born on February 28, 1934 in San Diego, Ca. She passed away April 3, 2020 at her home in Stockton, CA surrounded by her children whom she loved deeply and her beloved dog Doc. Marlene's 86 years of life were well spent. She was always a hardworking woman while caring for her children and grandchildren. A large part of her life was spent bartending at local bars such as the Silver Dollar Club, Shasta Dam Club and the Casino Club; just to name a few. Part of being a great bartender is having the ability to make your customers feel welcomed which Marlene was the best at. Marlene has always been able to offer great conversation whether it was advice, or a listening ear. She had a one of a kind bright personality and as some may know, a sometimes explicit humor. After more than 40 years bartending she decided to become a caregiver for disabled adults, where she retired from in 2005. Marlene has always been the rock of her family and made sure she kept the bonds between everyone strong. The love she had for her children was enormous but the amount of love for her Grand-children and Great Grandchildren was indescribeable. She played such a huge role in her grannies lives that some may say she was like a second mom to them. Her love was never questioned and she showed it in so many different ways. Often times going without, just to ensure her loved ones had what was needed. She enjoyed family time and bringing everyone together. Marlene especially loved celebrating Christmas and St. Patricks Day. She looked forward to sending out her personalized christmas cards and specially chosen gifts for her loved ones and making her homemade Kahlua. On St. Patricks Day she enjoyed sharing her cooking expertise by preparing a big pot of Corned Beef and Cabbage and being able to invite everyone over for a meal. She was always a superb cook, a talent she passed on to each of her kids. She truly enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking and making jam. When it came to football, Marlene was a die hard Forty Niner Fan and made sure it was known. Marlene also enjoyed Reading, Bowling and hitting the casino when she was able to. Marlene is preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Packer. She is survived by her children, Michael and Connie Flanery, Nancy and Vince Grannes, Janice and Tim Miller, Sherri and Brian Howard, Erin and Muriel Rabedew; 20 Grandchildren and 30 Great Grandchildren. Marlene will be greatly missed by many but her legacy will be carried on with love by her family whom she cherished wholeheartedly. At this time Services will be postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Once restrictions are lifted arrangements will be made and family and friends will be notified of all information.
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2020