Marlesse A. Young Jan. 12, 1942 Oct. 20, 2019 Marlesse Adrianne Young was born on January 12, 1942 in Stockton, CA to Katherine and Harry Chan.She passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 at the age of 77. Marlesse graduated from Edison High School, Stockton College and San Francisco State University. She went on to become a teacher at Fillmore Elementary in Stockton Unified School District for 37 years. She was a great cook who loved to watch cooking shows and try new recipes.Marlesse enjoyed spending time with family and friends, trying new restaurants and traveling. Marlesse is survived by her husband of 53 years, Alan; daughter, Allison (Serafino) Mariani; son, Marc (Kareema); three grandsons, Carter, Payton and Dean Young; siblings, Wyman Chan, Crystal Chan and Donella (Randall) Schmidt; nieces and nephew, Lindsay Chan, Kara Schmidt and Daniel Schmidt. The family would like to thank the nurses and support staff at St. Joseph's Medical Center for their unending dedication, support and care. Committal will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM at China Palace Restaurant, 5052 West Lane, Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Nov. 10, 2019