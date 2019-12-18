Home

Services
Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 467-1177
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Mark's United Methodist Church
306 E. Clay St,
Stockton, CA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
734 Houston Ave.
Stockton, CA
View Map

Marshall Allen


1942 - 2019
Marshall Allen Obituary
Marshall Allen Sept. 6, 1942 - Dec. 11, 2019 Marshall Allen of Stockton, CA passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 77. Marshall is survived by his wife, Gloria Allen; children, Randy and Denise Allen; sisters, Marian Fay Dixon and Wanda Dixon; grandchildren, Phillip Weaver Jr., Doron Johnson, Glorianna and Angel Klyce and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 9 AM - 4 PM at Saint Mark's United Methodist Church, 306 E. Clay St, Stockton, CA. Homegoing Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, 11 AM at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Stockton, CA 95205. There will be a repass held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 734 Houston Ave., Stockton, CA 95206 from 2 PM - 6 PM.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019
