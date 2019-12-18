|
|
Marshall Allen Sept. 6, 1942 - Dec. 11, 2019 Marshall Allen of Stockton, CA passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 77. Marshall is survived by his wife, Gloria Allen; children, Randy and Denise Allen; sisters, Marian Fay Dixon and Wanda Dixon; grandchildren, Phillip Weaver Jr., Doron Johnson, Glorianna and Angel Klyce and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 9 AM - 4 PM at Saint Mark's United Methodist Church, 306 E. Clay St, Stockton, CA. Homegoing Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, 11 AM at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Stockton, CA 95205. There will be a repass held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 734 Houston Ave., Stockton, CA 95206 from 2 PM - 6 PM.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019