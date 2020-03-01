Home

Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Big Valley Grace Community Church
4040 Tully Road
Modesto, CA
View Map

Marshall Jordan Holling

Marshall Jordan Holling Obituary
Marshall Jordan Holling April 10, 1943 - Feb. 13, 2020 Marshall Jordan Holling, age 76, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020 in Modesto, California. Marshall was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on April 10, 1943. He graduated from Bell High School in Bell, CA in 1961. He started working full time with Trader Joes in Placentia, CA and was a manager for 36 years at several locations. Marshall had a passion for his family, jazz music and photography. He played timpani for many years with the Stockton Concert Band and the orchestra at Quail Lakes Baptist Church in Stockton, CA. Marshall is survived by Bonnie Holling, his wife of 50 years; 5 children; 5 grandchildren; 2 great- grandchildren; and 2 brothers. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held on March 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Big Valley Grace Community Church at 4040 Tully Road, Modesto, CA 95356. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to .
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2020
