|
|
Marshall Joseph Tocco July 24, 1921 - Aug. 15, 2019 Marshall Joseph Tocco passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 after 98 years of a full life. He was born on July 24, 1921 in Scranton, PA, the 3rd child of Joseph and Mary Tocco. They moved to Ripon, CA, where he grew up and attended school. After high school, he worked for United Fairway, selling produce in the Growers Markets. After Pearl Harbor he served in the Navy until the end of WWII. Upon returning home, he worked in produce until retirement. He married Frances Eguinoa on July 20, 1947. They were married for 67 years until her death. They raised a son and a daughter. Marshall loved family, music, singing and telling stories. He was a good husband and father and excelled as a grandfather. His special joy was his grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his siblings, their children, his wife Frances, son Mark and and beloved grandchild Amanda Jones. He is survived by daughter Marsha Tocco- Jones, son-in- law Rick Jones, grandchildren Lana Wymore (Eric), Marshall Jones (Claudia) cousin Margaret Sequeira, 3 great grandsons and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thurs. Aug. 22 at Casa Bonita. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday Aug. 23, at Holy Cross Church in Linden followed by a burial at the Catholic Cemetery in Stockon.
Published in The Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019