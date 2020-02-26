|
Martha Corral de Escarpita February 11, 1943 - February 22, 2020 Martha Corral de Escarpita, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at the age of 77. A gentle soul with a courteous and respectful demeanor and the courage of a warrior. She was born on February 11, 1943 in Los Corrales, Durango, Mexico. Martha leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, Alberto Escarpita. She is survived by her children, Tilly Silva (Enrique) Guadalupe Escarpitaand Rosa Escarpita-McCormick (Eddie). She is also survived by her two granddaughters (her solesitos) Clarissa Rosas and Samantha McCormick. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Alberto Escarpita, Jr.; her parents Guadalupe and Reinalda Corral; and her siblings Guadalupe, Manuel, Reinalda, Jose de Jesus and Miguel Corral. Martha was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will always be remembered for the perpetual smile that she always had for everyone, no matter what she was going through or how she was feeling. She will be remembered and missed in her community of faith at Saint Linus Church where she served for over 40 years. She professed her love for the Virgen Mary, as a fervent Guadalupana. She led the Virgen of Guadalupe festivities every December. She organized the re-enactment of the Stations-of-the-Cross for Holy Friday. She also made sure that every Mother's day, every Mother would receive a token of love upon their arrival at mass. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 starting at 5:30 PM followed by Rosary at 6:00 PM at St. Linus Church. Mass will follow on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Linus Church, 2620 S "B" Street, Stockton, CA and Christian burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Feb. 26, 2020