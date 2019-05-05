Home

POWERED BY

Martha Frances Townsend

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Frances Townsend Obituary
Martha Frances

Townsend

Nov. 27, 1928 - Apr. 6, 2019

Martha Frances Townsend, 90, of Stockton, passed away on

Saturday, April 6 in a local

hospital. She was born on

November 27, 1928 in

Stamford, Texas, and has lived in Stockton for the last 29 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Homer Holton, husband of 51 years Claude Townsend, grandson Kenneth Townsend, sister

Jessie Rudd, and brothers E. E. Holton and Pete Holton. She is survived by her son Jon

Townsend of Stockton, her

brother and sister-in-law, George and Delores Holton, and many nieces and nephews. Martha excelled in all things cooking, but especially enjoyed baking. Another joy were her yard and flower garden. For many decades she regularly supplied the church with flower arrangements. She also made many banners over the years, and was always involved in church activities including Bible study, potlucks, Sunday School, and community outreach. Her career outside the home

included working for the San Luis Obispo County Health

Department in Grover Beach as a front-desk office manager. Other interests were reading, cross-word puzzles, Scrabble, and travel. She was able to visit Great Britain several times, as well as Italy, Switzerland and France. She also traveled on cruises with her sister and

nieces, with her favorite cruise being to Alaska.

Service: A Celebration of Life was held April 29, 2019, at Holy Cross United Methodist Church. Committal: Private, in the

columbarium of the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, Lodi, CA. Mortuary: The

Neptune Society of Northern

California. Memorials: Holy Cross United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Hammer Lane,

Stockton, CA 95209.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.