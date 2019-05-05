|
|
Martha Frances
Townsend
Nov. 27, 1928 - Apr. 6, 2019
Martha Frances Townsend, 90, of Stockton, passed away on
Saturday, April 6 in a local
hospital. She was born on
November 27, 1928 in
Stamford, Texas, and has lived in Stockton for the last 29 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Homer Holton, husband of 51 years Claude Townsend, grandson Kenneth Townsend, sister
Jessie Rudd, and brothers E. E. Holton and Pete Holton. She is survived by her son Jon
Townsend of Stockton, her
brother and sister-in-law, George and Delores Holton, and many nieces and nephews. Martha excelled in all things cooking, but especially enjoyed baking. Another joy were her yard and flower garden. For many decades she regularly supplied the church with flower arrangements. She also made many banners over the years, and was always involved in church activities including Bible study, potlucks, Sunday School, and community outreach. Her career outside the home
included working for the San Luis Obispo County Health
Department in Grover Beach as a front-desk office manager. Other interests were reading, cross-word puzzles, Scrabble, and travel. She was able to visit Great Britain several times, as well as Italy, Switzerland and France. She also traveled on cruises with her sister and
nieces, with her favorite cruise being to Alaska.
Service: A Celebration of Life was held April 29, 2019, at Holy Cross United Methodist Church. Committal: Private, in the
columbarium of the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, Lodi, CA. Mortuary: The
Neptune Society of Northern
California. Memorials: Holy Cross United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Hammer Lane,
Stockton, CA 95209.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019