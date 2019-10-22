|
Martin Chapa Carmona July 29, 1965 - Oct. 15, 2019 Martin Carmona, 54, was born in Burley, ID to the late Mr. Guadalupe Carmona, Sr. and Mrs. Francisca Chapa Carmona. His parents and siblings settled here in Stockton in 1967. He leaves behind his siblings, Guadalupe, Jr. (Lillianna), Florestella (Ruben), Maria Isabel and Rene; longtime best friend, Carlos. Martin was very proud of his nieces and nephews, Marie, Lita, Monica, Santos, Jr., Frances, Sonia, Amanda, Sandra, Alecia, Rene, Jr., and Lena; as well as 6 great nieces and 12 great nephews. Martin was an extraordinary historian who loved to recount events growing up and amazed us with interesting historical facts. His love for music, family, friends, traditions and d‚cor were reflected in everything Martin was. Our family has lost a wise man, brother, uncle, mentor, nephew, cousin, godfather and friend. We are deeply saddened at his sudden passing and He will truly be missed. Rosary: Thursday, Oct. 24th, 6pm at Chapel of the Palms, 303 S. California St., 95203. Mass: Friday, Oct. 25th, 10am at St. George's Church, 120 W. 5th St., 95206. Committal: San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, 95202.
Published in The Record on Oct. 22, 2019