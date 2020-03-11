|
Marvin L. Head Nov. 12, 1949 - Feb. 5, 2020 Marvin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with ALS. Marvin worked for A&A Tool Rental for many years before starting his own janitorial business. He was an avid bowler and loved hunting and fishing. Later in life he enjoyed his Jackson Rancheria tournaments. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn; daughters, Janel (James) Sansom, Shelly (Mark) RayRay; and grandsons, Dillon, Zach, and Wyatt Sansom. His brother, Charlie (Nikki) Head; stepsister, Linda (John) Morris; and sister and brother-in-laws, Gail (John) Sherman, Nancy (Charlie) Burruel, and Jill (Steve) Seaton; also numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin and Viola Adler; his parents, La Verne and Tony Arbanasin; sister, Sharon Edge and brother-in-law Doug Edge. A Celebration of Life will be held March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Waterloo Banquet Hall, 10403 Waterloo Rd, Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020