Home

POWERED BY

Marvin L. Head

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin L. Head Obituary
Marvin L. Head Nov. 12, 1949 - Feb. 5, 2020 Marvin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with ALS. Marvin worked for A&A Tool Rental for many years before starting his own janitorial business. He was an avid bowler and loved hunting and fishing. Later in life he enjoyed his Jackson Rancheria tournaments. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn; daughters, Janel (James) Sansom, Shelly (Mark) RayRay; and grandsons, Dillon, Zach, and Wyatt Sansom. His brother, Charlie (Nikki) Head; stepsister, Linda (John) Morris; and sister and brother-in-laws, Gail (John) Sherman, Nancy (Charlie) Burruel, and Jill (Steve) Seaton; also numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin and Viola Adler; his parents, La Verne and Tony Arbanasin; sister, Sharon Edge and brother-in-law Doug Edge. A Celebration of Life will be held March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Waterloo Banquet Hall, 10403 Waterloo Rd, Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.
logo

Published in The Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -