Mary Angela Lasiter
Jul. 16, 1939 - Apr. 28, 2019
Mary Angela Lasiter, 79, born on July 16, 1939, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on the morning of April 28th, 2019, in Manteca, CA. Mary is the
daughter of the late Josephine and Donald Richardson. She leaves behind her husband, Gordon W. Lasiter, of 59 years whom she met in college. Together they had four beautiful children: Lori (Rick) Kellum of Texas, Janice (Thomas) Mitchell of Utah, Gordon Lasiter of Texas, and Karyn (John) Johnson of California. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Amber (Kevin) Guerrero and
Micah (Kristen) Kellum of Texas; Mark (Ashleigh) Reynolds and Jessica (Ryan) Powers of Utah; Bethany (Vincent) Nardi,
Josephine Lasiter, Amanda Johnson, Emily Johnson, and Juliann Johnson of California. She also leaves behind seven great
grandchildren: Isaiah and Liam Kellum, Samuel Guerrero, Hunter and Sienna Powers, and Isabella and Gaetano Nardi. Mary is also survived by her loving sister, Donna Perry. One could
always find Mary schooling her children and grandchildren at games such as Farkle, Hand and Foot, or dominoes. She loved crocheting, in fact, she crocheted so many baby blankets that
future great grandchildren will be able to enjoy them. Mary was a DEVOTED and loving wife. She was the best mother,
grandmother, and great grandmother anyone could ever have. Saying that in and of itself does not do her justice. She is a role model to all. She was charismatic, honest, loving...everything. Mary is very proud of her family and states they are her greatest legacy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held July 7, 2019, from 2-4pm at the Del Webb community center clubhouse in Manteca, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family of Mary Lasiter requests donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. P.L. Fry & Son
Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lasiter family. An online Guest Book is available for condolences at www.plfryandson.com.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019