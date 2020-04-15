|
Mary Ann Behrens 1934 - 2020 Mary Ann was born on December 27, 1934 to Col. George A. and Bernice Harvey in Wichita, KS. An army brat, she and her parents lived in many cities in the U.S. and in Germany. She graduated from Heidelberg American High School and returned to the states to attend UOP where she earned her BA in music. She attended UOP for two more years and was introduced by a mutual professor to Charles "Bud" Behrens. They were married two months later and immediately started a family. Mary Ann got her teaching credentials and began substituting at various schools until she was given the opportunity to become one of the first Continuation High School teachers in the state. She retired from teaching after 27 years, leaving behind many grateful and respectful students. From any early age she loved sewing. That love translated into creative and inspiring works of art. She joined the Haute Couture Society where she was active in planning fashion trips to L.A. and San Francisco for the club and participated in their annual fashion show. She made lifelong friends and mentored many. She was also a member of the Manteca Quilters and Tuleburg Quilt Guild. Another passion was her love of funny little German cars called Porsches. She and Bud became members of the Porsche Club of America and they traveled extensively to participate in Porsche parades around the country as well as events at the local level. She always reveled in the fact that she could beat Bud's time on the track, much to his chagrin. They were also invited twice to Chile to instruct wealthly young adults how to drive their fancy sports cars. Mary Ann was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2001 and became active in the Parky community by starting a support group for others affected by the disease. She researched tirelessly and distributed information that others may not have had access to otherwise. Mary Ann is survived by her loving daughter Stephanie and beloved dog Millie. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Bud, daughter Johanna "Schani" Smith and son-in-law Jim Harrison. Many thanks go out to Hospice of San Joaquin, especially Tami, Ashley, Andrea and the crisis care team who tirelessly cared for Mary Ann during her last days. A very special shout out goes to her wonderful friends - Kay, Margie, Faye, Nancy, Sandy, Patty and especially Liz Kusama who made her final days tolerable and filled with love. Due to all that's going on in the world, there will be no service but please have a glass of wine and remember Mary Ann's talents, friendships, tenacity and love of life. In her memory, please donate to Hospice of San Joaquin or the Parkinson's Foundation. Rock on, Mom.
Published in The Record on Apr. 15, 2020