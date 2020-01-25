|
Mary Ann Martinez May 25, 1933 - Jan. 17, 2020 Mary Ann Martinez was born on May 25, 1933 in Trinidad, CO. She moved to Stockton, CA in 1957 with her late husband Andres, and together they raised three sons: Joseph (Diana), Samuel (Arcelia), and Edward (Tammy). She is also survived by five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Mary Ann passed away on January 17, 2020 after suffering from Parkinson's disease and other health issues. She was a floor lady at Tillie Lewis cannery where she retired from. Mary Ann was very friendly to all people she met. She was a mall walker for many years with a group of friends. She taught her sons to love, have compassion, respect others, and to not disappoint. She was a great cook and loved to go on bus trips to the casinos. Mary Ann will be missed greatly by her family. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2 - 7pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel followed by a Rosary at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10am at St. Luke's Catholic Church followed by a committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Jan. 25, 2020