Mary Ann Yorset Higgins Oct. 11, 1927 - Aug. 26, 2020 Mary's family moved to Stockton when she was 8 years old. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Amelia Yorset. She had two brothers, Toni and Camello. Mary worked for See's Candies for many years. She loved to dance and went to many senior dances. Per Mary's request there will be no service. Donations can made to hospice.



