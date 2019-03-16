|
|
Mary "Mugg" Bowman April 3, 1944 - March 6, 2019
Mary "Mugg" Bowman, age 74, of Stockton, California joined the Angels in Heaven on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her children and loved ones.
Mary was born to Robert and Louise Ross on April 3, 1944, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She moved to California in 1953 with her mother Louise, sister
Ginger and brother, Bobby.
Her stepfather Boyd Davis taught her to ride a horse, tell a joke and share a story.
Mary was an incredible woman. She owned a hair salon in
San Andreas back in the days when they were called Beauty Shops! She married David
Bowman and raised 3 children. Mary had a long career as a waitress, which suited her true gift of making people feel at home. She retired from the
San Joaquin County Public
Defender's Office in 2016.
Mary shared her love and zest for life through her unforgettable stories and words of wisdom: "Take the lemons life gives you and make lemonade."
Mary is survived by her 3
children Robert Bowman, Micheal Bowman (Karen) and Sadie Bowman, her Best Friend and sister Ginger Rosario. Mary's grandchildren, Travis Bowman, Tyler Bowman,
Shelby Bowman, Raylee
Bowman and Emily Bowman who affectionately called her "Punkin". Mary was preceded in death by her parents Robert Ross and Louise Davis, stepfather Boyd Davis, stepsister
Donna Davis and brother
Robert Ross. The family would like to thank Desiree Berry and Infinity Hospice caregivers.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the weeks to come.
In lieu of flowers, honor Mary by sharing a story over a cup of
coffee with the ones you love.
Published in The Record on Mar. 16, 2019